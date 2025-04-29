April 29, 2025
Coal City Theatre Department’s ‘Sweeney Todd’ production nominated for IHSA Best Musical

By Michael Urbanec
Coal City Theatre Department's cast for its performance of "Sweeney Todd." (Photo provided by Coal City Theatre Department)

The Coal City High School Theatre Department’s production of “Sweeney Todd” has been nominated for Best Musical Production in the 2025 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards.

This year’s program saw a record number of submissions, and Coal City was one of five schools selected, according to a release from the school district.

It’s the fourth consecutive year being nominated for the award, and it means Coal City is the most nominated program for Best Production and Best direction in the program’s 14-year history, according to the school district.

Mason Natyshok was also nominated for Best performer in an Actor Role for his portrayal of Beadle Bamford. He is one of 12 actors in the state nominated, and will compete to earn a spot at the Jimmy Awards, which is a national competition.

“I wanted to extend a huge congratulations to our entire cast, crew and creative team of ‘Sweeney Todd,’” said Director Jack Micetich. “Thank you to the students, parents, community, administration, school board, and everyone who continues to support this program and its students.”

Mason Natyshok, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance as Beadle Bamford in "Sweeney Todd." (Photo provided by Coal City Theatre Department)

