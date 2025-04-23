April 23, 2025
Minooka Community High School to host groundbreakings for fieldhouse, career and tech ed editions

By Michael Urbanec
Minooka Community High School, Central Campus, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka.

Minooka Community High School, Central Campus, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka. (Michael Urbanec)

Minooka Community High School is hosting groundbreakings at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, April 26, at its Central Campus, 201 S. Wabena Ave., first on the building’s south side for the fieldhouse and then on the west side for the Career and Technical Education addition.

Both projects are expected to be completed by fall 2026.

Guests are asked to register at mchs.net by Monday. For information, contact Aubrey Knight, the district’s Director of Community Relations, at 815-521-4112 or aknight@mchs.net.

Grundy CountyEducation
