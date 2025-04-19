Minooka High School announces May 18 as graduation date

Minooka Community High School will celebrate its graduating seniors with its graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 18, in the Central Campus athletic stadium.

The district said in a Monday news release that the graduates will report at 4 p.m., and the stadium gates open at 3 p.m. Students can pick their diplomas up at the Central Campus main office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 19 through May 23. Any diplomas not picked up will be mailed home.

Rehearsal will take place at 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 16, in the gym.

The number of guests aren’t limited, but special seating is available for the handicapped, elderly and those who have difficulty sitting in bleachers. The first two rows of stadium seating on both the home and visitor sides are designated as handicapped and wheelchair accessible. There will also be a limited number of folding chairs set up on ground level. All seating is first come first serve. Those looking for more information can call Mary Hamiti, 815-521-2316.

Seniors and their families will be given notice by 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18, in case of inclement weather, and the graduation will be moved to 7 p.m. Monday, May 19 or 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, according to the release.

The district also acts that the audience remain seated through the program and refrain from any loud outbursts, and the audience shouldn’t leave their seat for photos or to hand out flowers.