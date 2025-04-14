Minooka Community High School names winner of Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship

Rhiannon Curiel, who received the Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship for the class of 2025. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School has named senior Rhiannon Curiel of Channahon the winner of the Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship, according to a Thursday news release, was created through a donation from the Charlene A. Coady Trust, and it is worth $12,500 annually, renewable up to three times for a total award of $50,000.

“Earning the Coady Memorial Scholarship is hard to put into words,” Curiel said. “It feels as though nothing will suffice in comparison to the impact this scholarship will have on my future. However, I do know that earning this scholarship motivates me further to work hard for a successful future.”

“I want to thank all the educators I have had the privilege of learning from over the years. I would not be in the position I am today without them,” Curiel said.

Curiel has committed to Creighton University and will major in exercise science and pre-health professions with early acceptance into their occupational therapy doctoral program.

The scholarship is based on a submitted essay, and is awarded to the graduating senior who exhibits and demonstrates academic and character traits that indicate the likelihood of continued academic achievement and subsequent contributions to both career and community, according to the news release.

According to the news release, the winner should have significant participation and leadership in curricular, extracurricular, and community activities, and qualification for admission to an undergraduate institution of higher learning and financial need.