Registration open for Morris Hospital’s Camp 911

Liesl Esposito explains her job and what it's like to be a nurse on a helicopter to the attendees of Camp 911. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Hospital is opening up registration for Camp 911, which takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, June 13 for children entering third, fourth or fifth grade in Fall 2025.

The cost is $20 per child, and the event features local agencies and volunteers providing students with fun, hands-on activities that help them learn how to stay safe, what to do in an emergency, and how to perform basic first aid techniques, according to a Monday news release.

The event is held rain or shine at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris. Children should come prepared for both, wearing gym shoes. Children already enrolled in the Morris Hospital YMCA’s summer camp will automatically be enrolled, and shouldn’t register separately for Camp 911.

Reservations and payment can be made by visiting morrishospital.org/events and choosing the “special events” category. Space is limited, and registration closes on May 23. For more information, call the Morris Hospital’s Wellness office at 815-705-7358.