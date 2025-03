A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

A semitrailer caught on fire on Monday on Interstate 55 near Channahon.

The fire was reported about 10:25 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 246, according to Illinois State Police.

“No injuries are reported on scene. The fire was contained to the truck,” said Josh Robinson, an Illinois State Police Trooper.

Troopers are assisting Channahon Fire Protection District with the vehicle fire.

Robinson had no further information on the incident.