Morris police arrest 17-year-old in Thursday night stabbing

The Morris police were called to a fight Thursday in the 200 block of Waverly Street, where witnesses said an 18-year-old female had been stabbed.

The woman walked herself to Morris Hospital, and witnesses told the officers that the 17-year-old female responsible for the stabbing fled the scene in her vehicle, according to the Morris Police Department.

The 17-year-old later turned herself in at the Morris Police Department, police said.

The two met at the location to fight, and the 17-year-old stabbed the 18-year-old during the fight, police said.

The victim was treated at Morris Hospital and is in stable condition, and the suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and was transported to the La Salle county Juvenile Detention Center, police said.