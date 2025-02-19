Grundy Chamber welcomes North Central Behavioral Systems to Morris

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry celebrates North Central Behavioral Health Systems new office in Morris with a ribbon cutting Jan. 30. NCBHS staff, Chamber staff and ambassadors, and the City of Morris gathered for the official ribbon cutting at the office located at 1802 N. Division St., Suite 222. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce welcomed North Central Behavioral Health Systems, a mental health organization stretching across central Illinois, to its new offices at 1802 N. Division St., Suite 222, Morris.

“North Central Behavioral Health Systems is focused on helping children, adults, and families reach their full potential by offering a wide range of mental health and substance use education, counseling, and many other types of specialty behavioral health services,” Manager Antonella Manzella said in a news release.

NCBHS also has offices in Canton, Lacon, Macomb, Ottawa, Princeton, Streator and two offices in LaSalle. Services include in-person therapy, crisis intervention, behavioral health urgent care clinic, mental health intensive outpatient program, psychiatry and medication management, substance use treatment, mental health first aid trainings, and more.

The office located inside the Morris Business and Technology Center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the City of Morris celebrated the new office with a ribbon cutting Jan. 30.

“For more than 40 years,NCBHS has been serving people’s mental health needs of all conditions,” said Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen. “Mental health care continues to be a growing need in Grundy County, and we are grateful to have them as a resource in our community,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

NCBHS areas of expertise include anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, family, parenting, and relationship issues, trauma and loss, drug and alcohol addiction, and many more.

For a full list of services and areas of eexpertise,visit ncbhs.org or call 815-749-9173.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.