Coal City residents urged to let water drip to avoid water service from freezing

The Coal City municipal positions of village president and village clerk are up for re-election in April, as are three of its six trustees. (Maribeth Wilson)

Coal City residents are being urged by the Village of Coal City to let water drip from one of the sinks in their home to maintain a slow, steady trickle of water to avoid freezing.

According to a Tuesday news release, the potential for water freezing increases as homes get older. For homes built before 1990, the village said it is in the homeowners' best interest to let water trickle.

The temperature is forecast to remain in the single digits overnight until Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and there can still be issues as the weather warms.