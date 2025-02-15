February 16, 2025
One person injured in crash near Channahon

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Police siren/emergency lights (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Illinois Route 6 ramp at Interstate 55 southbound in Channahon Township was temporarily closed because of a crash on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois State Police Troop 3 responded to the location about 1:55 p.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash involving a passenger car, according to a news release from the ISP.

One occupant was freed by the Channahon Fire Protection District and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

“This is an active crash scene and there is no additional information available to share at this time,” according to the release.

