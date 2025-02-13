Morris Theatre Guild presents ‘And Then They Came for Me’

The Morris Theatre Guild is performing “And Then They Came for Me”, a play by James Still that combines interviews with Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss with live actors recreating scenes from their lives.

The play runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 9, and follows the same schedule Friday through Sunday, March 14-16.

Silverberg was Anne Frank’s first boyfriend and one of the characters written about in her diary. Schloss was the same age and lived in the same apartment building in Amsterdam.

The play depicts the events of their lives, including Schloss’s 15th birthday, where her family was arrested.