February 17, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Morris Theatre Guild presents ‘And Then They Came for Me’

By Michael Urbanec

The Morris Theatre Guild is performing “And Then They Came for Me”, a play by James Still that combines interviews with Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss with live actors recreating scenes from their lives.

The play runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7 and 8 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 9, and follows the same schedule Friday through Sunday, March 14-16.

Silverberg was Anne Frank’s first boyfriend and one of the characters written about in her diary. Schloss was the same age and lived in the same apartment building in Amsterdam.

The play depicts the events of their lives, including Schloss’s 15th birthday, where her family was arrested.

Morris
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News