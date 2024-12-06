Kamryn Banach named Channahon-Minooka Rotary student of the month

Minooka Community High School senior Kamryn Banach, the daughter of Jeffery and Stephanie Banach, was named Channahon-Minooka Rotary Student of the Month for December.

Banach maintains a 3.59 GPA, and she’s on the honor roll. She’s also a member of the American Sign Language National Honor Society, and she participates in gymnastics at Aspire Gymnastics Academy in Joliet outside of school.

“Kamryn is an extraordinary student who always goes above and beyond. In the classroom, she voluntarily helps other students when they have a question,” said Jenna Temple, Banach’s nominating teacher. “She is willing to go above and beyond to step in and help wherever she sees things need to be done. She is a great role model for others and sets a great example for those around her, and she is always bringing new ideas to the table.”

Banach said when people volunteer their time and resources to help others, they are making a positive impact on the lives of those around them.

“High School students can make a difference by participating in clubs and volunteering,” Banach said. “They can also be role models for younger students to look up to help create a more welcoming environment for students to learn in and out of school.”

Kamryn is attending Northern Illinois University on a full athletic scholarship for gymnastics, where she will major in environmental studies with the plan to becoming a conservation officer with the State of Illinois.