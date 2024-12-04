3 French Hens Holiday Market comes to Morris Winterfest Sunday, Dec. 15

Three French Hens Country Market won’t just be sticking to the side streets and parking lots starting at 9 a.m. for Morris Winterfest on Sunday, Dec. 15: It’ll be taking over Liberty Street.

Three French Hens will bring its many vendors for its annual winter offering to Liberty Street for the first time ever.

Featured items include antiques, hand-crafted items, fresh produce, baked goods, and items from local artisans. Stores all throughout downtown will be open, so visitors aren’t just limited to the booths.

Entry to this event is free.