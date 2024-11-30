First Presbyterian Church in Morris hosts Stable of Joy, a nativity play, Sunday, Dec. 8

The First Presbyterian Church is hosting “Stable of Joy,” a nativity play and free event with refreshments, children’s crafts and a live nativity presentation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8., 200 E. Jackson St.

Rev. James Friesen said the “Stable of Joy” is an open house with the opportunity to step outside and brave the cold for the nativity and a quick sharing of the Bethlehem story. Then there will be hot chocolate, cookies and crafts inside the church.

The live nativity scene will run at both 4:30 p.m. and 5:30p.m., and then Friesen said there will be singing of Christmas songs.

“We’ll also be doing a toy drive, as well,” Friesen said. “Please bring an unwrapped toy for us to give to a local charity that’s always in need of toys. I guarantee you there’s going to be a child happy to receive a toy.”

Friesen said there will also be live animals and children will have the opportunity to pet some of them.