November 30, 2024
Shaw Local
First Presbyterian Church in Morris hosts Stable of Joy, a nativity play, Sunday, Dec. 8

By Michael Urbanec
First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris.

First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

The First Presbyterian Church is hosting “Stable of Joy,” a nativity play and free event with refreshments, children’s crafts and a live nativity presentation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8., 200 E. Jackson St.

Rev. James Friesen said the “Stable of Joy” is an open house with the opportunity to step outside and brave the cold for the nativity and a quick sharing of the Bethlehem story. Then there will be hot chocolate, cookies and crafts inside the church.

The live nativity scene will run at both 4:30 p.m. and 5:30p.m., and then Friesen said there will be singing of Christmas songs.

“We’ll also be doing a toy drive, as well,” Friesen said. “Please bring an unwrapped toy for us to give to a local charity that’s always in need of toys. I guarantee you there’s going to be a child happy to receive a toy.”

Friesen said there will also be live animals and children will have the opportunity to pet some of them.

Morris
