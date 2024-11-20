Operation St. Nick donates $5,000 to aid Tabler family after house fire

Operation St. Nick and members of the Tabler family met Monday evening at the Morris Fire Station at 200 Armstrong St. in Morris as Joe Schmitz, Kathy Lambros and Brad Baker with Operation St. Nick passed a check for $5,000 to aid them after a fire in Diamond on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Schmitz, the founder of Operation St. Nick, said the organization is dedicated to supporting families in need and has stepped in to assist the Tablers after the devastating house fire.

“Our hearts go out to the Tabler family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss,” Schmitz said. “While no amount of money can replace what they lost, we hope this donation can offer some relief and demonstrate that they are not alone. The community stands with them.”

Andrew Tabler lost his father, Bill, and his brother, Alex, in the fire. His mother, Betty, and his brother, Dan, survived the fire and are still recovering. Andrew said he’s thankful for all the help received.

“We’re tremendously grateful,” Andrew said. “It’s overwhelming, just a great community, and all the help really means a lot to us.”

Schmitz said Operation St. Nick encourages community members to donate clothing, gas cards, Visa gift cards or monetary donations at either of the Morris Fire Departments.

Those wishing to donate via GoFundMe can do so at gofund.me/5936ac4b.