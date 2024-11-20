Morris Police promotes Mitchell and Kneller to sergeant

Sergeants Caleb Mitchell and Curtis Kneller take their oaths during the Monday meeting of the Morris City Council. (Michael Urbanec)

Sergeants Caleb Mitchell and Curtis Kneller renewed their oaths Monday night as the City of Morris celebrated their new promotions within the Morris Police Department.

Police Chief Alicia Steffes said Mitchell was actually promoted to sergeant officially on Aug. 26, 2023, but it’s been a busy year for Mitchell. He is now a certified motorcycle officer, range master and firearms instructor and he’s been handling a lot of training for the department.

Kneller has been with the department for 27 years, spending the last several in investigations. He was promoted in early November.

Steffes also introduced Trevor Hodge, an officer who is moving into the investigations division to replace Kneller.