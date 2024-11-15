Grundy County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam claiming to be from “warrant division”

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning to the county’s residents Friday that a phone scammer is calling claiming to be “Deputy Coleman” from the department’s “warrant division” and requesting a call back.

According to a Friday morning Facebook post, the phone number the calls are coming from is 815-457-0477 registered out of Cissna Park.

“If you receive such voicemail, do not call the number back as it has been confirmed to be a scam,” reads the post. “In fact, we have called the number back and conversed with ‘Deputy Coleman”, which ends with the phone call being disconnected.”

The sheriff’s office warns that anyone who receives a call from them and is unsure of it’s validity, they can hang up and call the administration office at 815-942-6645.