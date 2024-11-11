Immaculate Conception Church in Morris dedicates restored flagpole and plaque

Students and residents gather around the flagpole at Immaculate Conception School in Morris for its rededication. (Photo provided by Rick Martino)

People gathered around the flagpole in the prayer garden at Immaculate Conception School in Morris Monday morning to celebrate the rededication of the flag pole, complete with a plaque honoring WWI veterans.

Rick Martino, who uncovered the story behind the flagpole and the men honored on it, said over 200 people attended the ceremony while the Morris Color Guard reaised the flag. The students sang “God Bless America.”

Martino’s work was featured in the Thank You, Veterans issue of the Morris Herald-News, where he discussed the process for both restoring the plaque and uncovering the stories behind WWI veterans Frank Morrisey, Gerald Gross, William Graves and Leo Ostrowski.