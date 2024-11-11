21 Coal City High School students recognized as Illinois State Scholars

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission [ISAC] has announced 21 seniors from Coal City High School are among the top academic performing students in the state and have been selected for recognition as Illinois State Scholars. The honored students [from left, seated] are: Dylan Young, William Johnke, August Burns, Corinna Barkley, Mayson Wantroba, Melody Kinder, Ava Meyer and Kyle Cheever. Two two: Trevor Perino, Owen Quarles, Lilly Feisley, Aylie Castle, Mackenzie Croxton,Elliana Allen, Hunter Nettles, Peyton Gibson, Anthony Aultz, Shaun Polarek and Deborah Lynch. Not pictured are Mason Natyshok and Molly Ramsden. (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

Coal City High School is home to 21 students recognized as Illinois State Scholars, according to a Thursday news release.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission has honored high school students for their achievements for the last 66 years, and these students rank in approximately the top 10% of students from 687 schools across the state.

The Coal City students honored are Elliana Allen, Anthony Aultz, Corinna Barkley, August Burns, Aylianna Castle, Kyle Cheever, Mackenzie Croxton, Lilly Feisley, Peyton Gibson, William Johnke, Melody Kinder, Deborah Lynch, Ava Meyer, Mason Natyshok, Hunter Nettles, Trevor Perino, Shaun Polarek, Owen Quarles, Molly Ramsden, Mayson Wantroba and Dylan Young.

These students are designated as the “best and brightest” of Illinois high school seniors.

According to the news release, each of the Coal City High School students recognized is also active in school programs and have plans to continue education and training following graduation in Spring 2025.

Allen, the daughter of Rachael McKinney, has been a member of the Lady Coaler Softball team during high school. Her future plans are to enter the apprenticeship program through Local 150.

Aultz, the son of Mary Ann Eikey and Troy Aultz, serves as president of the National Honor Society, is a member of Science Club, Scholastic Bowl, Math Team, Ping Pong Club and participates in tennis. Following high school, Anthony will enter culinary school with plans to own his own restaurant one day.

Barkley, the daughter of Steph and Clark Barkley, serves as the reporter for Future Business Leaders of America [FBLA], activities coordinator/director for Spanish Honor Society and is a member of National Honor Society, Coalers with Character, Speech Team, Math Team and plays soccer for the Coalers. Her future plans are to attend a four year university majoring in pre-law/political science.

Burns is the son of Amanda and Steven Buns. August participates in Scholastic Bowl, National Honor Society and Science Club where he serves as president and editor of the newsletter. He will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign majoring in Aerospace Engineering.

Castle, the daughter of Becky and Tyler Castle, is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She also plays volleyball and soccer for the Coalers. Her future plans are to attend a four year university.

Cheever, the son of Tammy and Bob Cheever, is a member of the school’s Scholastic Bowl and Math Teams. He participates in National Honor Society, Link Leaders, Science Club and Ping Pong Club. His plans are to major in graphic design at a four year university.

Croxton, the son of Jennifer and Eric Croxton, participates in National Honor Society and Coalers with Character. She also is a member of the Coaler Softball team. Her future plans are to attend the University of Iowa majoring in radiation sciences.

Feisley is the daughter of Melinda Felker and Will Feisley. She has been involved in National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish Honor Society, Coalers with Character, Math Team, Caler Creations, and Link Leaders. Additionally, she is a member of the Coaler Volleyball Team and participates in Track and Field. Lilly’s future plans are to attend a four year university to major in nursing to become a neonatal nurse practitioner.

Gibson, the daughter of Heather and Greg Gibson, participates in Future Business Leaders of America [FBLA], Link Leaders, Math Team, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, Prom Committee and played golf for the Coalers. Her plans after high school are to attend a four year university majoring in nursing.

Johnke, the son of Sarah and Joshua Johnke, serves as vice president of National Honor Society, president of Student Council and is an officer in Future Business Leaders of America. He is also a member of Coalers with Character, Spanish Honor Society and is a captain of the Coaler Football team. His future plans are to attend a four year university to study sports management.

Kinder, the daughter of Carmen and Justin Kinder, is a member of the Coal City Theatre Department, Drama Club, Speech Team, drum major with the Coaler Marching Band, queen of Madrigals and holds membership in the National Honor Society and Music Honor Society. Melody will attend Olivet Nazarene University majoring in psychology and music.

Lynch, the daughter of Patrick and Luda Lynch, is a member of Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society, Link Leaders, Speech, Senator Bennet’s Youth Advisory Council and Math Team. She also participates in swimming and soccer. Her future plans are to enter a pre-med track in college.

Meyer, the daughter of Sarah Brooks and Eric and Meyer, is a drum major for the Marching Coaler Band and participates in Jazz Band. She is also a member of Art Club, Science Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and plays soccer for the Coalers. Ava will major in pre-veterinary medicine in route to becoming a doctor of veterinary medicine.

Natyshok, the son of Andrea and Nick Natyshok, is a member of the school’s National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Music Honor Society. He participates in Speech, Theatre, Footnotes, Madrigals, and is part of the Track and Field Team. Mason plans to continue his education at a four year university and major in marketing.

Nettles, the son of Michelle and Ben Nettles, is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Math Team. Hunter also plays tennis and golf for the Coalers. Hunter’s plans following graduation are to attend a four year university to pursue a degree in medicine.

Perino, the son of Phoebe and Darryl Perino, is a member of the Coaler Golf and Tennis teams and participates in Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish Honor Society, and Scholastic Bowl. His post high school plans are to study engineering.

Polarek is the son of Michael Polarek, Christine Polarek and Heather Polarek. Shawn is involved in the school’s music program participating in jazz, symphonic and marching band, and performing with the musical pit orchestra. His future plans are to attend a four year university to study computer engineering.

Quarles, the son of Sarah Rutherford and Gregory Quarles, participates in the Ping Pong Club. Following high school he plans to attend a four year university and enter the tech field in the areas of coding and game development.

Ramsden is the daughter of Amanda Ramsden. She is a member of Student Ambassadors, Link Leaders and Science Club. Molly’s plans after graduation are to attend pharmacy school at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Wantroba, the son of Julie DiGiacomo and Richard Boys, He is a member of the Speech and Math teams, participates in band, and plays tennis for the Coalers. He plans to continue his education at a four year university.

Young, the son of Brooke and Kevin Young, serves as an officer in the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America [FBLA], and is vice president of Student Council. He is also a member of Spanish Honor Society and Coalers with Character. Dylan also is a member of the Coaler Football, Basketball and Baseball teams. His future plans are to attend a four year university.

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each of the honored students receive a congratulatory letter and certificate of achievement from ISAC. Additionally, the school recognizes the honored student by displaying their photo in the administration hallway.