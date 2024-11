First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

The Community of Churches Choir will perform at the new Community Thanksgiving worship service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St., Morris.

This service is open to the community, and entry costs a canned good or monetary donation for We Care of Grundy County.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.