Minooka Community High School is inviting veterans to its annual breakfast at 8 a.m. at south campus at 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon.

Assemblies will follow at 8:51 at the south campus and at 10:18 a.m. at the central campus.

Anyone interested in attending can RSVP to Anne Seidel at 815-521-4108 or aseidel@mchs.net.