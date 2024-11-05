Grundy Resiliency Project seeking consultants for broadband plan

The Grundy Economic Development Commission and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce are seeking consultants for a broadband analysis, strategy and feasibility study as part of the Grundy County Economic Diversification and Resiliency Plan.

The objective of the study, according to a Friday news release, is to provide a model to improve internet access and connectivity in Grundy County.

“Robust and reliable broadband are a key component to prospering economies and Grundy County is no exception,” said Nancy Norton, President & CEO of the GEDC. “An analysis, strategy and feasibility study of our current broadband abilities and future needs will provide us the framework needed to prepare us for our future.”

The organizations were given a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration at the end of 2022 to help nuclear energy host communities plan for the future and create resilient economies. Grundy’s grant is matched 20% by Grundy County and the North Central Illinois Council of Governments is the grant administrator.

The grant focuses on regions with nuclear power plants and provides funding to evaluate economic impacts, competitive diversification, decommissioning issues and building community capacity.

The two organizations hired TIP Strategies for the economic diversification and resiliency plan to identify, recommend and justify initiatives, action items and market-driven opportunities for economic diversification in Grundy County to enhance the county’s economic prosperity and resilience back in April. That plan is in the draft review phase and public engagement efforts will begin soon.

“There are a lot of phases and steps to the Grundy Resiliency Project and each one is imperative to our county’s future,” said Christina Van Yperen, President & CEO of the Grundy County Chamber. “The broadband portion is an important part of this project that we are eager to take on.”

The full request for proposal (RFP) is available at resilientgrundy.com. It includes the scope of work, expected deliverables, timeline and other specifications. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 to Norton and Van Yperen at nnorton@gedc.com and christina@grundychamber.com. The project’s scope is over 24 months and includes future steps of doing a broadband analysis and researching the decommissioning process for nuclear plants.