Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is investigating a homicide discovered Monday afternoon at the Park Hotel, 1923 Division St. in Morris.

David Fonza, 65, Morris, was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m. in a room at the motel. He had multiple stab wounds.

Callahan’s office, the Morris Police Department and the Illinois State Police are investigating the crime further. More information will be published as it becomes available.