Morris Mayor Chris Brown and St. Vincent dePaul’s Gerardo Serna, director of Store Operations, recognized Terry Mathias for 20 years of dedication and service to St. Vincent dePaul, her community and neighbors in Morris.

The St. Vincent dePaul Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is located at 1427 Division St. in Morris.

Donations are accepted and appreciated. Anyone with items they wish to donate can call 630-293-9755.