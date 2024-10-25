Morris Elementary Board recognized for exceptional governmance by IASB

The Illinois Association of School Boards has recognized the Morris Elementary School District 54 board for exceptional governance, making it one of 46 school districts to earn the honor.

According to a Tuesday news release, the IASB’s School Board Governance Recognition program acknowledges local boards that practice good behaviors as outlound by its Foundational Principles of Effective Governance with an emphasis on full board development and participation. Boards that meet the necessary requiremnets are recognized for the two-year honorary distinction.

It’s not a surprise that the Morris Elementary School District 54 board earned this honor,” said Superintendent Shannon Dudek in the news release. “Our board of education is constantly working to improve their governance and leadership skills for our district, the students, and the entire community. The individual board members and the full board are always seeking out new learning opportunities to advance their governance knowledge and learn from the successes of their peers in other districts. The board engages with the community on issues of importance and they do an outstanding job of monitoring the district’s performance to ensure that we are meeting the goals that align with our mission.”

The program, according to the release, aims to showcase how good governance creates a positive impact for students, staff and the community, providing an opportunity for districts to tell their story about programs and projects that improve outcomes at the districts. It also offers board members a chance to highlight how continuous learning, both by the board members and the board team, results in improve governance for the Board of Education and the district.

“This board has shown its commitment to the district, and ultimately the students, by continually improving their leadership skills and knowledge,” said Board President Sarah Bogard. “To be a successful board and provide a high quality educational experience for our students, it requires a lot of time and effort and a commitment to continual learning. There is a misconception that the work of the school board starts and stops at our regular board meetings. A majority of our work actually happens outside the meetings; studying the issues, communicating with the community, advocating on behalf of our district, and learning the intricacies of school finance, just to name a few. Serving on the school board is a lot of work, but it’s worth it to see our students achieve success and go on to do great things in their lives and for their communities.”

More information about the IASB School Board Governance Recognition program can be found on the Illinois Association of School Boards website.