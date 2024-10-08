Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening set for Minooka High School south campus

Morris Hospital is bringing its Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening to Minooka High School’s south campus on Oct. 29 and 30. The screenings are intended to identify high school students who have an undiagnosed cardiac abnormality that could result in sudden cardiac death.

Minooka High School central campus students will be able to participate in the program on Feb. 11 and 12, 2025.

On screening day, a team of specially trained volunteers from Morris Hospital will be on-site to perform electrocardiogram screenings free of charge to students who have received parental permission to participate. An ECG is a non-invasive, painless test that measures the electrical activity of the heart and detects certain heart abnormalities that can lead to sudden cardiac death.

Screenings are typically held during PE class or study hall, depending on student schedules. The test takes about three minutes.

Parents must complete an electronic consent form at morrishospital.org/rooy before the screening day for their student to participate.