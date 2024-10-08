Morris Hospital radiation oncologist to speak on cancer education and prevention

Morris Hospital invites the public to a cancer education and prevention program with radiation oncologist Suzan Cheng, MD, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Morris YMCA, 320 Wauponsee Ave.

Dr. Cheng will discuss various cancer-related topics, including the latest scientific recommendations on screening for breast cancer and familial genetic testing in breast cancer patients. She will also explain how exercise, vitamin D and a healthy diet can help prevent cancer. There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask their own questions about cancer prevention and treatment.

The program is open to the community as part of Morris Community YMCA and Morris Hospital’s Healthy Happens Here health and wellness seminar series. To register for this free program, call the YMCA at 815-513-8080 or visit morrishospital.org/events.