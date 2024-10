Bring your lawn chairs and hot dog sticks to Aux Sable Springs Park at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, for a haunted trail ride and bonfire. Enjoy free hot dogs, chips, beverages, and marshmallows, while watching the movie Haunted Mansion. New to the event for this year is a haunted hayride.

