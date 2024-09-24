Morris Hospital cardiologist discusses heart failure at free community program

Cardiologist Mary Menz will present a free program, Living with Heart Failure, from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in the wellness room at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 W. Gore Road in Morris. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers)

Individuals diagnosed with heart failure are invited to attend a free program, Living with Heart Failure, from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 in the wellness room at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 W. Gore Road in Morris.

Dr. Mary Menz, a cardiologist with Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists, will speak about specialized care and lifestyle management support for individuals with heart failure, including medications, diet, fluid intake and exercise. Family members and caretakers are encouraged to attend.

One of the most common reasons for readmission to a hospital, heart failure is a complex, chronic condition that develops when the heart doesn’t pump enough blood for the body’s needs.

The condition can cause various symptoms including shortness of breath, persistent coughing or wheezing, a buildup of excess fluid in body tissues, tiredness and fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion, increased heart rate and weight changes.

To register for this free program, visit morrishospital.org/events or call 815-705-7691