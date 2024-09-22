Grundy County encourages residents to get COVID vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone ages 6 months and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine as the vaccine helps protect you from severe disease, hospitalization, and death. (AP photo/Melissa Phillip)

The Grundy County Health Department is now offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for the 2024-25 season by appointment.

Appointments are offered every week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Residency is not required.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone ages 6 months and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine as the vaccine helps protect you from severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

“It is especially important to get your 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine if you are ages 65 and older, are at high risk for severe COVID-19, or have never received a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine protection decreases over time, so it is important to stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine,” the health department said in a news release.

Bring your insurance card with you to the clinic on the day of your appointment, the health department accepts the following insurance plans for most medical services offered: Medicare, Medicaid, BCBS of IL PPO, BCBS Blue Choice, BCBS MCO, Harmony MCO, Illinicare MCO, Meridian MCO and United Healthcare.

Clients are encouraged to contact their specific insurance carrier to determine plan benefits and vaccine coverage. Clients are ultimately responsible for all charges incurred for services rendered.

For questions or to make an appointment, call the Grundy County Health Department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 815-941-3404. For more information on COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/COVID.