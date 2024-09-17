Downtown Morris welcomes new counseling and therapy business

Authentic Counseling and Therapy, PLLC owners Christina Christensen and Jessica Anderson-Gonzalez (center) celebrate with their families, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, City of Morris staff, Chamber staff and members during a Grundy County Chamber ribbon cutting held Sept. 4 at their new downtown Morris office. (Provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Downtown Morris welcomes a new mental health services office offering counseling to children, adolescents and adults – Authentic Counseling and Therapy, PLLC.

Authentic Counseling and Therapy is located at 111 W. Jackson St., Morris and is owned by Christina Christensen & Jessica Anderson-Gonzalez.

“We have clinicians that specialize in young children/adolescents, teen/ young adults and adults. We further utilize a variety of therapeutic modalities based on client need including but not limited to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Mindfulness, mental skills training for athletes and Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy,” Christensen said in a news release.

The practice was established in April and the office in downtown Morris officially opened Aug. 1. Between the two owners, they have more than 20 years combined experience in private practice. Authentic Counseling and Therapy has four on staff providing services.

Authentic Counseling and Therapy is accepting new clients and is available by appointment.

“We take pride in providing excellent clinical services and recognize the need for services. It is important our clients feel at home while we provide them with support and empower them to work through past and present challenges,” Anderson-Gonzalez said in a news release. “We are real people and want you to feel comfortable showing up as you are to work through whatever brings you into counseling.”

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new business on Sept. 4. Morris Mayor Chris Brown and city staff, fellow Chamber members, and the families of the Authentic Counseling and Therapy team.

“The need for mental health services is ongoing across all ages. Authentic Counseling and Therapy is answering that call and is doing so in a space that makes you feel welcome and safe as soon as you enter,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

To make an appointment with Authentic Counseling and Therapy or for more information call 779-379-2654 or visit www.authenticpllc.com. For more information on the Grundy Chamber call 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.