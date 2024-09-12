September 12, 2024
Morris woman wins $3 million in Illinois Lottery

Scratch-off ticket bought in Channahon

A Morris resident takes a celebratory photo holding a fake check after being announced as the winner of $3 million in the Illinois Lottery on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Photo provided by The Illinois Lottery)

A Morris resident is the owner of a winning $3 million Illinois lottery ticket.

The scratch-off ticket was bought at a Circle K gas station and convenience store, located at 26950 W. Eames in Channahon, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery.

The lucky winner won the top prize on a $30, $3,000,000 Super Bonus scratch-off ticket, which launched in July.

“I still can’t believe this actually happened – to me,” the winner, who has requested to remain anonymous, said in the release. “Scratch-off lottery games are my favorite and my local gas station had a brand new game on display so I bought three tickets. After I scratched the third ticket, I was pretty sure I had won the top prize but I wasn’t 100% positive,” the winner said.

The winner said it was the longest weekend of her life, not being able to confirm if she was holding a winning ticket worth $3 million.

“I wanted to verify the ticket but the lottery prize center was closed for the weekend. Then I remembered that I could scan the ticket at the store, and when I did, my mouth dropped and I went numb,” the person said.

When asked what she plans to do with the life-changing amount of money, the winner told The Illinois Lottery, “Invest, remodel the house and travel – exactly in that order.”

For selling the winning ticket, the Circle K retailer will receive a bonus of $30,000 which is one percent of the prize amount, according to the Illinois Lottery release.

