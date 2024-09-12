Morris Honor Guard memorializes anniversary of 9/11

The Morris Color Guard led a memorial of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 on Wednesday morning. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Honor Guard and many from around the community gathered Wednesday morning at the 9/11 Memorial Park at 2655 Sycamore Dr. in memory of the 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks September 11, 2001.

Chaplain Steve Larson led the ceremony.

“It begs the reminder that the damage doesn’t end when the crisis is over,” Larson said. “The damage continues. Those standing here today can testify to that. The stuff we carry, the stuff we deal with, the stuff we continually remember, the damage is ongoing. This is who we are.”

Larson said it’s important that Americans seek to remember the events of 9/11 rather than live in a bubble.

“We stand here this morning, we remember, we celebrate what this country is about,” Larson said. “Ti’s not always fun but it is right, and it’s who we are. It’s who God calls us to be.”

Larson then led the crowd of a around 60 people in prayer.

Morris Honor Guard Commander Rob Dettman said this will become an annual event.