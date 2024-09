JNEWS_0912_Minooka_01.jpg A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Village of Minooka’s garage sales will be taking place Thursday through Saturday at homes across the village.

Maps will be available at Ace Hardware, Casey’s, the Three Rivers Library-Minooka Branch, and at the Minooka Village Hall.

For more information, visit https://www.minooka.com/.