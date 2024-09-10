Mosquitos in Channahon, Coal City test positive for West Nile Virus

Shaw Local file photo – Mosquitoes collected in traps in Sandwich have tested positive for the West Nile virus, the DeKalb County Health Department announced Friday. (Shaw Media File Photo)

The Grundy County Health Department said in a Tuesday news release that mosquitos in both Channahon and Coal City tested positive for West Nile Virus during the first week of September.

“Although summer is wrapping up, the Grundy County Health Department encourages everyone to continue taking preventative steps related to mosquito-borne viruses,” according to the Tuesday news release. “To minimize your risks, reduce, repel and report.”

Reduce exposure by avoiding the outdoors when mosquitos are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. Ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings, and eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed. This includes flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles, and change water in bird baths weekly.

Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends applying insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician for using repellents on infants.

The Grundy County Health Department asks residents to report stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes to whomever handles mosquito control activities in your area. That’s typically the local municipality.

“Mild cases of West Nile infections may cause a slight fever or headache,” according to the release. “More severe infections are marked by a rapid onset of a high fever with head and body aches, disorientation, tremors, convulsions and, in the most severe cases, paralysis or death.”

Symptoms will appear between three to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. People age 50 and older are at the highest risk. For information, contact the Grundy County Health Department at 815-941-3115, or visit dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus.