Community Pulse: Minooka Community High School

The 2024-2025 school year has got off to a great start. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, we welcomed 2,943 students back to school.

We are still in the process of wrapping up the remodel to the Main Gym at our Central Campus. Unfortunately, we ran into some unexpected issues that slowed that project down, but we look forward to utilizing this new space soon.

MCHS works hard to provide a variety of opportunities for our students. Dual credit courses allow students to get high school and college credit for successfully completing the course. Currently, MCHS offers dual credit courses through Joliet Junior College, University of St. Francis, and Loyola University. Currently, we offer 17 dual credit courses. These courses include History of the United States to 1865, Exploration of American Music, Exploring the Teacher Profession, and Calculus 3. Last school year, our students earned 4,146 college credits through our dual credit program. This has provided our graduates with a great start on a college degree and has saved them a lot of money.

Another opportunity to earn college credit at MCHS is our Advanced Placement (AP) program. This program, through the College Board, gives our students an introduction to college-level classes and offers them the ability to earn college credit while in high school. To earn credit, students must score 3 or higher on the AP exam for the course. Last school year, MCHS had 696 students participate in the AP program. Those 696 students took 1,223 AP tests total. Of all of those AP tests taken, 821 of those tests scored a 3 or better. For those students who scored a 3 or better, that is potentially more college credit and college savings.

We are approaching Homecoming Week at MCHS, which is Sept. 16 through Sept. 21. Homecoming kicks off with the Powderpuff game on Monday night, a movie night at the Stadium on Tuesday night, the Backyard Bash on Wednesday night, the talent show on Thursday night, the Homecoming assembly, parade and football game on Friday, and the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. This is one of the most fun weeks of the school year.