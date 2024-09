Morris Cruise Night returns from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 off the heels of a record-breaking night in August, this time benefitting Pink Heals of Joliet.

Admission for a vehicle is $10, but spectators get in free to enjoy the classic and show cars, dine at one of the many restaurants, shop and listen to live music.

The August Morris Cruise Night event set a record with 1,013 vehicle entrants.