The Hideout has a new second home in Morris

The Hideout 2 at 1507 Creek Dr. the former location of Aurelio's. (Michael Urbanec)

Matt and Brook Anderson, the owners of the Hideout, have officially opened a second restaurant in Morris at 1505 Creek Dr., the former location of Aurelio’s.

Matt and the staff had a grand opening Friday while Brook is overseas in Kuwait serving with the National Guard, and he said things are going great so far.

“It’s one step closer to where we actually want to be,” Matt said. “Building our own restaurant, going step-by-step and starting small to get where we want.”

He said it’s been fun getting to all the different things he’s not normally used to, but he’s getting the hang of running the restaurant.

Matt said he’s most excited to have outdoor seating sometime soon.

The Hideout also has a location at the Morris American Legion, 212 W. Washington St., where it serves food like chicken wings, burgers, ribs, fish and much more. Matt said there will be some differences between the restaurant menus, but not too many.