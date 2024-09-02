True North’s new space makes unique use of former Grundy County Nursing Home

The outside of True North at 1338 Clay St. in Morris, with its retro Holiday Inn-inspired front signage. Anyone interested in seeing some more retro Holiday Inn items should ask to see the bathroom: True North has a display of them. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

Anyone with family members who used to occupy the former Grundy County Nursing Home at 1338 Clay St. in Morris might be surprised to see their family names still above the rooms in each stall at the new second location for True North in Morris.

Owner Stacey Olson said the family wanted to keep some of the nursing home aesthetic and build on top of that with vendors that have the kinds of items that would’ve been at home in the old nursing home. The first thing visitors see when they walk in is an old console television cabinet with a slightly newer tube television on top.

Olson said she and her husband, Erik, and their family have 150 new thrift, oddity and antique vendor spaces in the new location with room for more on the second floor. They plan on opening the second floor around August 2025.

One of the vendor set-ups inside True North's second location at 1338 Clay St. in Morris, formerly the Grundy County Nursing Home. (Michael Urbanec)

“We’ve left a lot of it with the nursing home feel,” Olson said. “We left the switches on the wall, the emergency call buttons, and we turned all the bathrooms into what we call a pass through.”

They even left the toilet paper on the wall in all the pass-through bathrooms. One pass-through still has a toilet, which is now full of billiard balls instead of water.

True North still has restrooms, though customers will have to ask a cashier to use one, and the cashier will wheel the key using one of the old stands that nurses at one point had blood pressure cuffs and a stethoscope attached to it.

Olson said vendors travel from as far away as Iowa, Milwaukee and Chicago once per week to restock and the store averages around one vendor restocking every our.

“Our inventory is going to change just about every time you come in,” Olson said.

True North's second location has a place to air dirty laundry. Throw it down the laundry chute to the left, and it just might end up part of the wallpaper. (Michael Urbanec)

Olson said they’re a very close-knit family, and they all work together and to provide support. Her daughter and son-in-law, Brook and Matt Anderson, own the Hideout, which opened a new second location on Friday, too. Anderson has his own challenges in opening, since Brook is currently in Kuwait serving with the National Guard.

“They have two little kids, so we all babysit the kids and keep it in the family,” Olson said. “It’s like we’re juggling all these hats today.”

On top of its thrift, oddity and antique vendor spaces, True North also carries some brands like Hello Kitty, of which it’s an authorized retail store. True North gets Hello Kitty items directly from the manufacturer and orders based on drawings. It also has items like jewelry on top of all the vintage it carries.