Morris Hospital announces stroke support group

Morris Hospital has announced its Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening schedule for the 2024-25 school year. The screenings are intended to identify high school students who have an undiagnosed cardiac abnormality that could result in sudden cardiac death.

Morris Hospital will host a stroke support group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in the hospital’s Diagnostic and Rehabilitative Center at 100 Gore Road, Suite H, in Morris. (Image provided by Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers)

Morris Hospital will host a stroke support group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 in the hospital’s Diagnostic and Rehabilitative Center at 100 Gore Road, Suite H, in Morris.

Individuals with a history of stroke or any neurological event are invited to attend with caregivers, spouses or loved ones. The support group meets quarterly intending to provide support and education while bringing together people who are facing similar issues.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at morrishospital.org/events or call 815-705-7440.

