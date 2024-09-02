Grundy County Sheriff’s Office investigates Braceville crash involving four teens

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 10:34 p.m. Saturday to the area of Route 129 and Huston Road near Braceville for a crash that involved four teenagers, according to a Sunday news release.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Wilmington, was traveling south on Route 129 in his 2014 Audi approaching the dead-end intersection where the road curves and becomes Huston Road. The vehicle didn’t make the turn and left the roadway, striking a tree before rolling over and coming to rest in a field.

The passengers were a 15-year-old female, a 15-year-old male and another 16-year-old male. They were all out of the vehicle when deputies arrived, though one of them had their hand pinned under the vehicle.

The Braceville Fire Department treated the injured occupants assisted by Gardner, Braidwood, Coal City and Mazon Fire Departments. One of the 15-year-old girls was taken to Morris Hospital for an evaluation, and the driver and the 15-year-old boy were transported by ambulance to Morris Hospital for treatment to their injuries. The 15-year-old boy was then transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood due to the severity of his injury.

The driver received traffic citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a violation of the Graduated Driver’s Licensing Law-1, Passenger limitation. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said speed was the primary contributing factor to the cause of the accident.