Morris Hospital hosts volunteer fair

Morris Hospital & HealthCare Centers will host a volunteer recruitment fair from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in conference room 3 on the lower level of the hospital at 150 W. High St.

The fair will provide an opportunity for interested individuals to learn more about volunteering and meet with current volunteers.

The hospital is seeking volunteers for the gift shop, main reception desk and surgical waiting room on a variety of shifts. Volunteer drivers and drivers assistants also are needed for the patient transportation program.

“Volunteers are an important part of Morris Hospital and how we serve our community,” said Karen Nowosielski, manager of volunteer services at Morris Hospital. “When placing each volunteer in a position, we are committed to finding the best match based on the volunteer’s wishes, interests and availability, along with the needs of the hospital.”

Volunteers will receive training to carry out their specific responsibilities. Volunteers are provided a uniform and picture identification badge to wear while volunteering, and the hospital provides complimentary flu shots, meals in the hospital on the day of service and recognition for service hours.

“One of the greatest benefits that comes with volunteering is the opportunity to make friends and learn new skills,” Nowosielski said. “Our volunteers consider themselves a family, and they are wonderful people who want to make a difference in their community.”

For information on the volunteer recruitment fair, call 815-705-7022.