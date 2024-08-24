OverDrive’s Library Vehicle to visit at Morris Area Public Library

The Digital Bookmobile visited the Wheaton Public Library on Sept. 17. It is equipped with interactive work stations featuring video tutorials and touch screen devices to sample titles available at the library and to introduce and assist patrons with digital book options. (Sandy Bressner)

OverDrive’s Library Vehicle, formerly known as the Digital Bookmobile, will make a stop at the Morris Area Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

This event is part of the “Check Out Your Library” multi-year experiential initiative aimed at re-establishing connections between communities and their local libraries according to a Thursday news release.

OverDrive, the company behind digital content platforms such as Libby, Sora and Kanopy, launched the initiative to reverse the decline in library visits that resulted from COVID-19 closures.

Visitors will have the opportunity to step inside the Library Vehicle to check out ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV shows and more using Libby, Sora and Kanopy. As subscription costs rise, these free platforms can make digital content more accessible.

“We are thrilled to host OverDrive’s Library Vehicle and be a part of the ‘Check Out Your Library’ initiative,” said Resa Mai, Director of Morris Area Public Library. “Our library offers so much more than books, and this event is a wonderful way for our community to discover the full range of resources and services available to them.”

Visitors to the event will learn how to access free ebooks, audiobooks, films and more using a library card, get information on upcoming library events and resources available at the library, and participate in crafts and activities throughout the event.

OverDrive encourages everyone to visit their local library, get a library card and explore all the resources available to them.