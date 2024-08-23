The Grundy County Health Department finds West Nile Virus in Morris

The Grundy County Health Department has recently collected mosquitoes in the City of Morris that have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The health department said in a Thursday news release that these are the first batches of mosquitoes to test positive in Grundy County this year. Identifying positive mosquitos is a usual activity every year, and these mosquitoes were collected during the third week of August.

“Although summer is wrapping up, the Grundy County Health Department encourages everyone to continue taking preventative steps related to mosquito-borne viruses,” reads the Thursday news release. “To minimize your risks, reduce, repel, and report.

Reduce exposure by avoiding the outdoors when mosquitos are most active, especially between dusk and down. Ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings, and eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed. This includes flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptcales, and change water in bird baths weekly.

Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends applying insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician for using repellents on infants.

The Grundy County Health Department asks residents to report stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes to whomever handles mosquito control activities in your area. That’s typically the local municipality.

“Mild cases of West Nile infections may cause a slight fever or headache,” reads the news release. “More severe infections are marked by a rapid onset of a high fever with head and body aches, disorientation, tremors, convulsions and, in the most severe cases, paralysis or death.”

Symptoms will appear between three to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. People age 50 and older are at the highest risk. For more information, contact the Grundy County Health Department at 815-941-3115, or visit https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus.