Morris resident Tiffany Welsh named Morris Hospital’s August Fire Starter of the Month

Morris resident Tiffany Welsh has been named the Morris Hospital August Fire Starter of the Month for her practice of the motto “Be patient and understanding. Give a little grace.”

She started following that motto as a kindergarten-4th grade paraprofessional in the local school system, and has since discovered the same philosophy holds true for interactions with people of any age. It’s what makes her stand out as a role model patient service representative at Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital on Division Street.

Morris Hospital Practice Manager Brittany Duda said Welsh is extremely hardworking, dedicated, thorough and consistently thinking outside the box.

“She wants patients to feel like family and absolutely does everything in her power to make them feel that way,” Duda said. “Tiffany is an absolute asset to our team and the organization.”

Co-worker Nora Boen said Welsh makes it a point to remember patients’ names and details about their lives to make sure they’re loved and cared for, as reflected in the practice’s high patient satisfaction scores.

Dr. David Vermillion, who practices in the office where Welsh works, also had nice things to say about her contributions.

“One of the best things is that Tiffany is always smiling,” Dr. Vermillion said. “As the first person our patients see, Tiffany is essentially the face of our office. She has such a friendly demeanor. She’s also very smart and good with coordinating multiple projects. She can juggle two or three tasks at a time and it doesn’t phase her at all.”

Welsh’s exemplary customer service was recently noted as the practice underwent some transitions. She did everything she could to ensure a positive experience for patience.

“In our office, we get to meet everyone from new babies, to new moms, to sweet, elderly people,” Welsh said. “They feel like family to us. They’re always happy to see us and they come in with a smile. It’s especially rewarding to see a patient who isn’t feeling well heal and get better. I’m always happy to see how they’re improving. I also love the people I work with. We have a great crew here.”

Morris Hospital employs over 1,400 employees, and is the largest employer in Grundy County.