Morris Hospital’s Radiation Therapy Center celebrates 20 years

Morris Mayor Chris Brown (left), Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen (right) and the team of the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital celebrated with an anniversary ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 12 for the center's 20th Anniversary. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital is celebrating 20 years of service to the community.

The center, located at 1600 US-6 in Morris, provides cancer care close to home using the latest radiation therapy technology.

“Getting exceptional cancer care close to home is possible,” said Cassandra Worley, Radiation Therapy Supervisor, in a news release. “The Radiation Therapy Center uses state-of-the-art equipment to treat patients.”

The Radiation Therapy Center Team, the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Morris Mayor Chris Brown celebrated with an anniversary ribbon cutting Aug. 12.

The center employs 11 people, including Radiation Oncologist Dr. Suzan Cheng, M.D., and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Worley is the Radiation Therapy Supervisor and Liz Bates is the Director of Imaging Services & Radiation Therapy.

“Morris and Grundy County as a whole are so fortunate to have this treatment available right here, and by an exceptional team that puts the patient first during what is often the most difficult time in a person’s life,” said Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen.

The Radiation Therapy Center staff plans to continue to provide comprehensive care to give patients the best opportunity for success.

“When a patient is seen at the Radiation Therapy Center they gain an entire team for their care,” Worley said.

For more information on the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital visit morrishospital.org or call 815-364-8915. For more information on the Grundy County Chamber or to hold a ribbon cutting visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.