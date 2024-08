First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

The First Presbyterian Church in Morris will host a pet blessing from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at 200 E. Jackson St.

The event will be held outdoors unless it rains. Rev. James Friesen will be blessing each pet.

Lakewood Animal Hospital will also be there with literature and treats, and the church’s outreach committee will also have treats.