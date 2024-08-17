Registration open for Megan’s Mission 5K Run/Walk

Racers take off from the starting line during the Megan's Mission 5K on Saturday. (Michael Urbanec)

The Megan’s Mission 5K Run/Walk will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Coal City as part of the village’s Fall Festival.

The Megan’s Mission Foundation is dedicated to raising money for children fighting rhabdomyosarcoma, a highly aggressive form of cancer, in honor of Megan Bugg, a Coal City resident who died in March 2022 at age 20 after an eight-year fight.

A flyer advertises for the Megan's Mission Foundation 5K Run/Walk in September. (Photo provided by the Megan's Mission Foundation)

During that time, however, Megan “did something.” In the time since she’s passed, the foundation has raised more than $2 million. The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute in Portland, Oregon, named its lab after her, dedicating it as the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory.

Megan’s father, Kent, told The Morris Herald-News in September 2023 that her mission started long before she passed and will continue long after.

A flyer seeks sponsors for the Megan's Mission 5K Run/Walk in September. (Photo provided by the Megan's Mission Foundation)

All race participants will receive a T-shirt with registration, and T-shirts will be shipped to virtual participants. It costs $35 to participate in the in-person run and walk, while virtual participation is free.

Megan’s Mission is seeking both sponsors and participants for the race. Those interested in becoming a sponsor can email Kent Bugg at kabugg1967@gmail.com.

To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/CoalCity/MegansMission.