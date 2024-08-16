Grundy History Museum prepares for busy late summer, fall season

Bringing tourists to local attractions such as the Grundy County Historical Society Museum and the I & M Canal trail are included on the list of goals for the new master plan.

The Grundy County Historical Society Museum has a busy couple of months coming up, with planning for the Festival of Trees beginning Saturday while it prepares for the Liberty Arts Festival.

The Festival of Trees committee is looking for volunteers to help decorate trees, wreaths and centerpieces. The museum provides all of the materials necessary to create the items. All volunteers need to do is bring their enthusiasm and creativity.

The committee begins its work in August to have everything finished and on display by the end of October.

The museum will host a Kids Story Time at 10:30 a.m. the third Thursday of every month. Each month, a museum exhibit will showcase the book being read.

Those interested in being a reader should contact the museum at grundyhistory@att.net.

The museum is also hosting a historical walk-a-thon along the I&M Canal Towpath at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 starting at 510 W. Illinois Ave. Registration costs $30 and includes a T-shirt.

The museum will host the Tully Monster Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26 in the parking lot. A Tully monster is an extinct animal that lives in shallow coastal waters around 300 million years ago.