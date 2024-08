A young patron comes off one of Morris City Pool's three water slides. The pool has seen record attendance this summer. (Rob Oesterle)

The Elevate Real Estate Team is sponsoring at Back to School at the Pool free swim day Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Morris Public Pool, 300 Northern Ave. in Morris.

The pool will be open its usual business hours from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be a school supply raffle with free admission.